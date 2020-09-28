Biathlon Top coach Wolfgang Pichler was lured into a coma after a heart attack: “We can only be cautiously optimistic”

German Wolfgang Pichler is the man behind the Swedish biathlon miracle.

Legendary biathlon coach Wolfgang Pichler, 65, is currently fighting for his life, says Swedish newspaper Expressen.

Pichler, who is being treated at a German hospital, has been plagued by a coma after severe heart problems. Pichler’s relatives confirm this.

An experienced German pilot had a heart attack on his bike ride near Ruhpolding. Pichler, who was resuscitated at the scene of the accident, is being treated at Traunstein Hospital.

“Wolfgang is now in the best hands. We can only be cautiously optimistic, ”his brother Claus Pichler confirmed to the news agency DPA, according to Expressen.

Pichler can rightly be considered one of the greatest generators of Sweden’s current biathlon miracle.

Pichler, who had already worked in Sweden in the 1990s, was hired for his most recent wash for the period 2014–15, when he served as a national team consultant.

As head coach, Pichler rose from the following season. Pichler retired after a 31-year coaching career in the spring of 2019.

“He is a great leader in Swedish sports and has a huge passion for everything he has done,” SOK Chief Operating Officer of the Swedish Olympic Committee Peter Reinebo said to Expressen.

Reinebo to the Swedish broadcaster SVT commented Pichler’s condition to be serious but stable.

Swedish biathletes performed excellently with Pichler’s lessons at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Hanna Öberg won gold in the women ‘s normal trip and Sebastian Samuelsson in the pursuit of men. In addition, Swedish media received gold and women received silver.

“Pichler is a demanding coach and commission tough workouts, but I endured them very well. That is the question. I trust him. He draws up detailed plans, ” Öberg told HS in March 2019.