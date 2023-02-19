Sunday, February 19, 2023
Biathlon | The World Cup Biathlon ended with Sweden’s celebrations – the Finnish Games were a rollercoaster

February 19, 2023
in World Europe
Tero Seppälä, who shot cleanly from the vertical, finished tenth in the men’s joint start. Suvi Minkkinen was 25th in the women’s half.

19.2. 14:49 | Updated 19.2. 19:19

Germany’s The final day of the Biathlon World Championships in Oberhof was Sweden’s. Men’s joint departure Sebastian Samuelsson and Martin Ponsiluma took a double victory, and the women’s joint start that ended the competition was the queen Hanna Öberg.

For Samuelsson, 25, who won three bronze medals in the Games before the final race, the world championship is the first of his career. From the Olympics, he has relay gold from Pyeongchang 2018.

“The best race of my career, no doubt. I’m so, so proud”, Samuelsson rejoiced in an interview with Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

Norway, which won five gold medals at the World Championships in Oberhof Johannes Thingnes Bø left for bronze.

At the games Öberg, who previously won the normal distance, defeated Norway in the final decision of the joint start By Ingrid Tandrevold and France by Julia Simon.

“I’m living my dream. This is absolutely crazy,” Öberg told SVT with happy tears in his eyes.

Norway took the medal tally of the Games with 13 medals, five of which were gold brought by Bø. Sweden was close to 11 medals (three gold), the balance is Sweden’s best all-time at the World Championships.

On the day of the decision saw two Finns on the race track. In the men’s race Tero Seppälä placed tenth after shooting both uprights cleanly. For the 27-year-old Seppälä, who has competed in five World Championships, the tenth place is the best personal World Championship ranking of his career so far. At the Beijing Olympics last year, Seppälä was ninth overall.

In the women’s race Suvi Minkkinen was the 25th Minkkinen’s eighth place on the normal course was the best performance of the MM-Oberhof in terms of Finns.

“I give myself a very good rating for these games. Three good performances at the basic level and one really top result, so you have to be satisfied with that,” Minkkinen stated in the press release.

Finland’s head coach By Erik Kulstad according to the MM-Oberhof went “moderately” according to Finns.

“I often say that biathlon is a roller coaster and these World Championships have been just that. We had good performances, such as the successes of Tero and Suvi. Then there were also less good moments due to crashes and our own mistakes. All in all, we have survived these World Cup moderately,” Kulstad summed up in the press release.

The biathlon season continues with three more World Cup events, the first of which will take place at the beginning of March in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.

Sweden’s Hanna Öberg rejoices after winning the pursuit race ahead of Norway’s Ingrid Tandrevold and France’s Julia Simon. Picture: Christof Stache/AFP

