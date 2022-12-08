Biathlon | The Slovenian, who changed sports, finished fifth in his Biathlon World Cup debut

Anamarija Lampic, who switched from cross-country skiing, was by far the fastest skier in the speed competition.

Slovenian cross-country World Cup medalist and World Cup winner Anamarija Lampic surprised sports circles last spring by announcing that he would switch to biathlon.

The decision was surprising considering that Lampic ended up changing the sport before this season, when his home country of Slovenia organizes the World Ski Championships.

On Thursday, Lampic, 27, competed for the first time in the Biathlon World Cup, when the women’s 7.5 km sprint race was scheduled in Hochfilzen, Austria.

Lampic finished fifth in the competition, which was a huge surprise – perhaps even to himself.

Lampic shot cleanly from the prone position, but there were three penalties from the upright. However, his fast skiing speed took him to the top five. He was by far the fastest in the race in cross-country skiing.

The fact that he lost 36 seconds to Germany, who won the race, says something about Lampic’s skiing speed To Denise Herrmann-Wickwho shot zeros.

Herrmann-Wick must have been an encouraging example for Lampic to change the sport, because the German is also a former cross-country skier.

Like Lampic, Herrmann-Wick was known as a sprinter in cross-country skiing, and now she is both an Olympic champion and a world champion in biathlon.

Lampic has three World Cup medals in cross-country skiing, one in the individual sprint and two in the sprint relay.

In the World Cup, he has, among other things, won three sprint individual events and the sprint cup.

Best the Finn finished 20th in Thursday’s sprint race Mari Eder, who fired one fine both prone and upright. He lost to the winner by more than a minute. In the ski time, Eder lost to Lampic by 50 seconds.

Finns too Suvi Minkkinen (38:s, 1+0) and Erika Jänkä (47’s, 0+0) survived Saturday’s chase.

Hochfilzen, Austria: World Cup, 4/21 race:

Women, 7.5 km sprint: 1) Denise Herrmann-Wick Germany 20.07.1 (0 penalties), 2) Marketa Davidova Czech Republic 18.1 seconds behind (0+1=1), 3) Julia Simon France –20.1 (0+1=1), 4) Elvira Öberg Sweden –32.4 (2), 5) Anamarija Lampic Slovenia –35.8 (3), 6) Hanna Öberg Sweden –37.2 (2), 7) Dorothea Wierer Italy –37.3 (2), 8) Karoline Knotten Norway –41.3 (0), 9) Anna Magnusson Sweden –42.3 (1), 10) Linn Persson Sweden –45.3 (1),

… Finns: 20) Mari Eder –1.03.6 (1+1=2), 38) Suvi Minkkinen –1.37.1 (1+0=1), 47) Erika Jänkä –1.48.1 (0) , 62) Nastassia Kinnunen –2.15,3 (2+0=2), 67) Venla Lehtonen –2.30,6 (2+0=2).