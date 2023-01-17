Biathlon | The Norwegian champion celebrated the victory in the giant green hands of the Hulk – a teammate told why

Johannes Thingnes Bø celebrated his World Cup competition victory in the giant hands of the cartoon character Hulk.

Norway has dominated men’s biathlon this season, and Johannes Thingnes Bø leads the World Cup by a clear margin Sturla Holm to Lægreid and Vetle to Sjåstad Christiansen.

So Bø is a familiar sight on the podium, but at the Ruhpolding World Cup, the sight of the award ceremony was a little different. Bø had big green loose hands in his hands.

The hands belonging to the cartoon character Hulk were not Bø’s own, but Christiansen revealed after the race what it was all about.

“I was thinking of using them myself today. I first took them to a race because I felt good. I’m in good shape and the shooting has started to work,” Christiansen explained to the International Biathlon Union (IBU) in the interview.

“I took them with me just in case I got on the podium. When Johannes reached me [ja voitti], he deserved to keep them. They suit him, because he truly deserves to be called the real Hulk.”

Hulk is an incredibly strong superhero created by the Marvel publishing house.

Bø is suitable as the Hulk, at least for his merits, as the man is a five-time Olympic champion and a 12-time World Cup gold medalist. At last year’s Beijing Olympics, Bø won four golds.