Biathlon | The long-time head of the IBU is accused of taking bribes

The Norwegian Anders Besseberg led the International Biathlon Union from 1992 to 2018.

International has led the Biathlon Union (IBU) for more than a quarter of a century Anders Besseberg is accused in his home country of Norway of taking bribes.

Norway’s economic and environmental crime investigation agency Økokrim tellsthat they have evidence of the suspected crimes of the former IBU president, which allegedly took place in the ten years between 2009 and 2018.

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK has been able to see the subpoena application, which reveals more precise details of Besseberg’s alleged misconduct.

Besseberg, 77, is suspected of having accepted bribes, apparently mainly from Russian state and biathlon federation officials, repeatedly and in numerous different forms.

He has allegedly been paid, among other things, watches, hunting trips by helicopter and sex services. In addition, Besseberg would have used a leased car paid for in his home country between 2011 and 2018.

In return for the bribes, Besseberg is known to have been asked to be sympathetic to Russia in his activities, especially in anti-doping matters.

In Norway, serious bribery can be sentenced to a maximum of ten years in prison. Besseberg denies the charges.

Norwegian In investigating the case, the authorities have cooperated not only with the IBU, but also with the authorities of Austria, the Czech Republic, Liechtenstein and Canada.

The leader of Økokrim Pål K. Lønseth says in the press release that he is generally concerned about corruption related to international elite sports.

“Top-level sport generates big returns and deals with significant funds. At the same time, many sports organizations have an immature approach to fighting corruption. This creates a clear risk, about which there is reason to be very concerned”, states Lønseth in the announcement.

“I hope that top sports will strengthen their anti-corruption work so that sports organizations can maintain their credibility.”