Biathlon | The joys of biathlon are few in France – Seppälä’s shooting is messed up, Hiidensalo 23:s

Four Finns secured their place in Saturday’s pursuit race.

Biathlon the sprint race of the men’s world cup on Thursday in France did not offer great reasons for joy to the Finns who had glimpsed the beginning of the season.

Olli Hiidensalo was 23rd as the best Finn, but he also fell short of Norway, who took his fifth cup win of the season Johannes Thingnes from Bø almost a minute and 40 seconds.

Hiidensalo shot one penalty from the upright. He was 23rd in cross-country skiing after losing to the fastest Bø by one minute and 18 seconds.

“Pretty even and good performance”, Hiidensalo summed up in the press release.

Cup points were also achieved by those who shot a penalty from the vertical position Tuomas Harjula, which was 36th. The 39th also survived the chase Tero Seppälä and 58th Jaakko Ranta.

Ranked 75th Heikki Laitinen was eliminated from Saturday’s pursuit.

Seppälä’s shooting style is messed up. In a sprint, he shot past five itches.