Biathlon The Finns were convinced of the arrangements for the Olympics: “At least I was not left with any ambiguity that the Games could not be held”

Jonne Kähkönen, the head coach of Finnish biathletes, returned from a business trip to the Beijing Olympic ski areas this weekend.

Biathlon The World Cup continues this week at the Oberhof in Germany, but is the head coach of the Finnish team Jonne Kähkönen watch the races exceptionally at home on television.

“It’s good to get a slightly different perspective in between,” says Kähkönen.

Kähkönen returned from Beijing on Sunday morning, where he was visiting the biathlon venues at the Olympic Games starting in February.

The last time he was at home in Lahti before the start of the World Cup was on November 24, so a small travel flute is in place.

The biathlon competitions will be held at the Zhangjiakou, where Kähkönen went with a five-person Finnish strike team. Among other things, a ski coach was present Olli Ohtonen.

Visit was necessary because, due to the corona pandemic, it has not been possible to hold traditional preliminaries in Beijing where athletes have been able to test venues in advance.

According to Kähkönen, the piste profiles of biathlon are heavy, even though the ski bananas are wide.

“For example, a men’s four-mile cross-country ski run [20 km] is tough. There is a heavy ascent to the turning point and a sharp descent when coming down. We have simulated a similar profile in Vuokatti, so it is familiar to athletes, ”says Kähkönen.

Zhangjiakou competes high, always at 1,700 meters. Snow is artillery snow, not natural snow.

“Otherwise, the arrangements looked good. At least I was not left in any doubt that the Games could not be held. Everything was ready. ”

Because of the pandemic, the New Year’s test week was spent in an isolated bubble in the same way as in the Olympics. The race organizers wore protective suits.

“The bubble worked well, and the security arrangements were first-class,” says Kähkönen, who has already received his fourth corona vaccination.

To Beijing Kähkönen flew on Sabbath Day after spending Christmas in a separate accommodation in Lahti as a precautionary measure due to the family’s corona case.

“We only saw the family at Christmas outdoors. That’s why it’s good to be at home sometimes. ”

Kähkönen says that he received three coroner vaccinations in Finland and one in the United States in the summer, where his son is studying.

“I took it when it was available to everyone there,” Kähkönen says openly.

At the World Cup, the International Biathlon Federation (IBU) requires and, if necessary, monitors that competitors have a negative corona test result, even if they enter the country after taking a full set of vaccines.

In addition, Finnish athletes take a quick test themselves before traveling to the competition venue.

“The IBU’s corona protocol is strict, which is good,” says Kähkönen.

Head coach Jonne Kähkönen visited Beijing to see the biathlon venues.

In Oberhof will compete in the World Cup from Thursday to Sunday. The program features four personal races and two posts. Next week, the cup will continue in Ruhpolding with six more races.

On the first weekend of the race, the coaches of the Finnish team are Aku Moilanen and Ahti Toivanen. Kähkönen will take over the team next week.

“If a Finn happens to be at the top after Thursday’s quick race, I will still be able to chase after Sunday,” Kähkönen plans.

In practice, biathletes will only visit Finland quickly and continue to Beijing as soon as the second period of the World Cup ends on January 23rd.

Olympic biathlon will be competed on 5-19. February. After that, the final period of the World Cup will begin, the first part of which will be in Kontiolahti at the turn of February – March.

Mari Eder has already been selected for the Beijing Olympics.

For now Only three biathletes have been selected for Beijing: Mari Eder, Olli Hiidensalo and Tero Seppälä. However, Kähkönen expects full Finnish teams to be seen in Beijing: four women and four men.

In that case, Finns would also be able to participate in the Olympic messages.

According to Kähkönen, athletes are required to have clear Olympic screens before the final selections.

The first half of the World Cup went to the Finns in two parts: half of the team succeeded, half did not.

Seppälä was at his best in the fifth chase in Östersund. Eder and Hiidensalo reached 11th, and Suvi Minkkinen was 24th.

In the second period of the cup, Kähkönen expects 6–10 places from the Finns.

“Due to the sport nature of biathlon, it’s not worth staring at mere results. Situations can vary a lot, ”says Kähkönen.

The head coach hopes that athletes will see every competition as an opportunity, not a threat.

“It hasn’t been done yet in the posts yet. I expect better from them, but the athlete should not experience too much pressure on the days of the message. ”

Men in the World Cup, the French have a double lead when Emilien Jaquelin is number one (371 points). Quentin Fillon Maillet lurks just two points away. Seppälä is 16th in total points (181). Hiidensalo is 44th (45).

Cup winner defending Norway Johannes Thingnes Bœ is seventh (310).

“Norwegian men are no longer dominating in the same way as last season. There has been turnover at the forefront, ”Kähkönen points out.

The top of the Women’s Cup, on the other hand, is Norwegian Marte Olsbu of Roeiseland held. Eder is 35th and Minkkinen 47th.

“There are 120 competitors in the sprint, 60 of whom will continue to chase. Getting there is a good primary requirement, ”says Kähkönen.