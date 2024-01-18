Biathlon | The Finnish biathlete pulled off a big surprise at the World Cup – the best finish of his career as a catch

Otto Invenius did excellently in the Biathlon World Cup.

Finland Otto Invenius reached 11th place in biathlon men's World Cup normal distance competition in Anterselva, Italy.

The ranking is the best of the 23-year-old Invenius' career so far in the World Cup. Last year he was 12th in the sprint race at Holmenkollen.

Invenius had one missed shot on Anterselva's shortened normal distance. Jaakko Ranta was the 23rd Olli Hiidensalo 33rd, Heikki Laitinen 54's and Joni Mustonen 101:s.

Profit Norway celebrated in Anterselva Johannes Thingnes Böwho defeated his runner-up brother Tarjei Bön 1:36.1 minutes. Invenius was 2.44.1 behind the leader.

The normal distance competition is usually 20 kilometers for men, but in Anterselva they competed with a distance of 15 kilometers.