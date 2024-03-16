Biathlon | Tero Seppälä achieved his best ranking of the season in Canmore

The victory was taken by Johannes Thingnes Bö of Norway, who at the same time ensured himself the overall victory of the World Cup.

Finland Tero Seppälä finished eighth in the biathlon men's World Cup pursuit in Canmore, Canada. According to the Finnish Biathlon Union, the ranking was Seppälä's best this season.

Finns were also there Otto Inveniuswhose place in Saturday's competition was 31st.

Norwegian's big brother Tarjei Bö could have reached even second place on Saturday, but failed in his last shooting and ended up fifth.

Sweden came in second instead Sebastian Samuelsson and third by France Eric Perrot.