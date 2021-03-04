Biathlon Swedish media did not worry about the World Championships in skiing for a long time: Swedish women’s news victory quickly became the main story

Sweden also won the overall competition for the Women’s Biathlon World Cup.

In Sweden it didn’t take long for various media websites to mainstream the women’s post at the World Cup, where pre-favorite Sweden collapsed to sixth.

Just a couple of hours and several media outlets raised the main story of the sports pages … Swedish women’s message victory.

Namely, it so happened that Sweden surprised the biathlon World Cup message in Nove Mesto and took the victory. Swedish broadcaster SVT, Aftonbladet and Expressen, among others, raised the cup victory to number one on Thursday night.

Mona Brorsson, Hanna Öberg, City Persson and Elvira Öberg brought joy to the Swedes, as the victory in the World Cup competition also guaranteed Sweden the victory in the overall World Cup message for the first time, says SVT.

“I’ve never experienced this. We won the title, crazy, ”Elvia Öberg told SVT.

There were six message competitions in the Biathlon World Cup this season. Sweden won the first and last.