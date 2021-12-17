Biathlon SVT: Kaisa Mäkäräinen may lose overall World Cup victory due to Russian doping

Tora Berger is on the verge of winning the overall competition almost eight years after the end of the season.

His biathlon career before the last season stopped Kaisa Mäkäräinen is in danger of losing the overall World Cup victory for the period 2013-2014, says the Swedish broadcaster SVT on its website.

The International Biathlon Federation (IBU) announced on Friday that performances by Russian competitors will be rejected from the Sochi Olympics due to doping concerns.

One of the athletes involved is Russian Olga Zaitseva. When his result is removed from the World Cup result lists, the Norwegian rises Tora Berger on the result lists of the World Cup ahead of Mäkäräinen.

“Are in a situation that is not very pleasant. The winner of the overall cup is the second and the second first, ”commented the chairman of the IBU Felix Bitterling To SVT.

“Neither of them has really done anything wrong, but it’s clear that given the events, Tora deserves the title. But we really feel compassion for Kaisa. ”

On the IBU website Berger has been named the overall winner of the World Cup, but SVT says the title could still be shared. The matter will be discussed at the next IBU board meeting. Berger’s victory would come in 868-863 points.

In his career, Mäkäräinen also won the overall World Cup competition in two other seasons.