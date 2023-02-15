Biathlon | Suvi Minkkinen’s great success at the World Championships: eighth on the normal course

The Finnish athlete had the best performance of his career on the World Cup stage.

Suvi Minkkinen finished eighth in the women’s normal course of the World Biathlon Championships in Oberhof, Germany. Minkkinen betrayed his brilliant ranking with sure shooting, as he cleared all four shooting positions without missing shots.

Swedish Hanna Öberg won the World Championship gold in the 15 km distance despite his one-minute penalty. Minkkinen was 2:43.9 minutes behind the winner. Zeros fired Linn Persson completed the double victory of Sweden, and Italy Lisa Vittozzi placed in bronze.

Minkkinen, 28, had never before reached the top ten in the individual competition of the World Cup or World Championships.

“I don’t know if I can breathe anymore, I’m so tired. It was a tough trip, but it’s a good feeling,” Minkkinen was happy in the Yle TV interview.

Mink was very fast on the shooting range in addition to his accuracy. Besides the Finn, only Persson and the fourth-placed Italian Samuel Comola were successful in zero shooting.

“My own coach [Mikko Viitanen] has said that I will have a good season, but the top result has yet to be achieved. Eric [päävalmentaja Kulstad] has been a bit of a pusher since the preparatory camp, that on a normal trip my zero shooting is just to catch up. Today, apparently, I decided to take it from there,” continued Minkkinen.

Kulstad, the Norwegian coach of the national team, was naturally happy with the performance of his protégé.

“I am happy and proud that he succeeded in the biggest possible place. He has already been close to this kind of performance before,” Kulstad told Yle.

The best World Cup ranking of Minkkinen’s career came at the beginning of this season in Kontiolahti, when he was 15th in the pursuit.

Other Finnish women missed the lead by a minute, so Minkkinen will be seen as the only Finnish athlete in the women’s World Cup joint start race organized on Sunday. Erika Jänkä was 54th with his three penalty minutes and Nastassia Kinnunen with six fines of 60s. Mari Eder shot two misses from each spot and was 62nd in the goal with his eight penalties.

The World Championships continue on Thursday with the mixed doubles relay, where the Finnish team consists of Minkkinen and Olli Hiidensalo.