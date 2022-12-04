Biathlon | Suvi Minkkinen succeeded with the taste of blood on her tongue: “The stick poked my mouth”

The good shooter has rocked his skiing physique and surprised Denise Herrmann-Wick in Kontiolahti in the final stretch.

Biathlon Kontiolahti was the Finnish name for the closing day of the World Cup’s opening event Suvi Minkkinen. The Joutsan Pomm biathlete finished 15th in the women’s pursuit, which is her best in the Cup so far.

Before this, Minkkinen was at his best 18th last season in Germany’s Ruhpolding, even then in the pursuit. He ended his Kontiolahti cup career at the goal with literally the taste of blood in his mouth.

“I tried to brake at the end, but when the coordination was bad, the stick hit me in the mouth,” Minkkinen explained with a smile.

He shot faithfully well. Minkkinen survived from four places with two penalties and lost to the French zero shooter who won the race Julia to Simon one minute and 50 seconds.

Mink surprised in the last hundreds of meters one of the tour’s absolute best skiers, the German Olympic champion Denise Herrmann-Wick.

“I caught Denise’s lead on the wall climb and went to try to pass the end on the concrete bridge”, Minkkinen recalled his feat.

“Physics has improved, confirmed Minkkinen, who shot in the chase in line with his average percentage of 90 in last season’s cup competitions.”

Finland’s Norwegian head coach Erik Kulstad valued Minkkinen’s performance.

“Suvi shot and skied at her own good level. The end of his last ski run made me especially happy,” said Kulstad.

Minkkinen, who won a promising ranking series 40–27–15 in Kontiolahti’s individual cup competitions, has reason to celebrate in many ways these days.

“I have studied marketing at the University of Joensuu, and the degree evaluation came a couple of days ago. The Master of Commerce papers should be received in the spring.”

From the World Cup caravan after the spring season, the strong sports countries Russia and Belarus have been dropped due to the war of aggression that Russia started in Ukraine in February.

It remains to be guessed how well Minkkinen would have placed if Russia and Belarus had been involved in Kontiolahti. Instead of splitting hairs, it’s worth remembering that in the last 15 years in women’s biathlon, the best Finnish finish in the World Cup has rarely been achieved by someone other than Kaisa Mäkäräinen or Mari Eder.

Eder was 24th in Sunday’s pursuit with six penalties.

Eder, who shot one penalty from each of the first three shooting positions, chased after the top ten of the race, until he fell to three missed shots in the second vertical position.

“The last one wasn’t bad either. It had substance,” said a satisfied Eder.

He was fifth in the cross-country races, more than 14 seconds behind the leader in the track speed.

“In my case, the rankings are decided on the shooting bench. We’ll see when I succeed in that,” Eder added.

Noteworthy is that all five Finnish women survived from the World Cup sprint to the pursuit in Kontiolahti.

Remember the Finns burdened with five fines Nastassia Kinnunen was 48th, four fines Erika Jänkä 54th and shot six fines Venla Lehtonen 58:s.