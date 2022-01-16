Monday, January 17, 2022
Biathlon Suvi Minkkinen for the best World Cup ranking in her career – 18th in Ruhpolding

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2022
in World
Mari Eder did not go after the chase at all.

Suvi Minkkinen did well in the biathlon women’s World Cup chase race in Ruhpolding, Germany. Minkkinen, who started in the backcountry with the 51st place in Wednesday’s fast race, shot all four shots and was 18th. The ranking for him is the best in the World Cup so far.

In the quick race Mari Eder was 43rd and did not go after the chase, he is already heading for the Cup close to the Anterselva Cup event, which ends next week in January.

Norway won the chase Marte Olsbu Röiseland, who, along with Minkkinen, was the only one who survived the race without fines. Swedish sisters Elvira Öberg and Hanna Öberg were second and third.

