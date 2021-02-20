Biathlon Suvi Minkkinen and Mari Eder fought in the top ten – Finland finally froze 14th in the World Championships in biathlon, the men’s team dropped to 19th

Suvi Minkkinen cleared the shooting locations purely, but Mari Eder slammed two huts into the berth.

Finland Suvi Minkkinen, Mari Eder, Erika Jänkä and Nastassia Kinnunen finished 14th in the women’s 4×6 km post in the World Biathlon Championships in Pokljuka, Slovenia. Minkkinen, who opened the message, and Eder, who skied the second leg, kept Finland in the top ten. Minkkinen cleared the shooting ranges purely, but Eder cracked two huts at the berth.

“The first two shots were over, so the start was bad. Then all the boards fell. Each race starts with a reclining shot. Even if there should be zeros, shooting takes too much time. A good performance came up, and it saved, ”Eder said in Yle’s television interview.

“The situation was slow. The group that left above went hard. The rest went ok, but not perfectly, ”Eder repeated his skiing.

In the third leg of Jänkä, Finland dropped to 14th. He shot four huts. Kinnunen (two passes) anchored to the Finnish goal less than five minutes after the winner Norway. Norway defeated Germany by 8.8 seconds and Ukraine by 9.2 seconds.

Finland the men’s messenger clotted to 19th. Norway won more than half a minute ahead of Sweden before. The quartet of Russian athletes was third.

They ski in the Finnish team Tuomas Harjula, Tero Seppälä, Jaakko Ranta and Olli Hiidensalo. Anchor Hiidensalo arrived at the finish in 17th, but the time penalty dropped the ranking by a couple of notches.