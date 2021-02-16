Biathlon Surprise gold for Davidova at the World Biathlon Championships, Mari Eder shot four huts and was left in the ice

Eder’s competition was watered down by vertical shooting, where as many as three huts came at a time.

Czech Marketa Davidova won a surprise gold on Tuesday in the women’s 15km regular distance race at the World Biathlon Championships in Slovenia. Completely purely in the competition, Davidova had previously reached seventh place at her best at the 2019 World Championships on her personal journey.

Davidova’s winning time was 42 minutes and 27.7 seconds. He left second in Sweden Hanna Öbergin 27.9 seconds away. Third place went to Norway Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold.

About Finns Mari Eder was 44, Suvi Minkkinen 57: s and Erika Jänkä 81: s. Venla Lehtonen suspended the race after the first vertical shoot.

“Yes, this race competed a lot for the second vertical shoot. It feels like a negligence mistake, and the race passed me by, ”Eder lamented in Yle’s TV interview.

In total, Eder shot four passes.

Personal trips at the World Championships for Eder are now behind us.

“Yes, in a situation like this, when the results before the value competitions have been poor, then the loop must be turned to the training season,” Eder said in a Biathlon Association press release.

“I’m more disappointed in the process that I have failed in yourself, and I do not so much on a single race or time. “