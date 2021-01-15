Biathlon Stina Nilsson’s debut in a new sport ended in a catastrophic mood, a surprising explanation from the coach

Stina Nilsson’s shooting coach Jean-Marc Chabloz estimates one of the reasons for the failure of the opening race may be the media circus revolving around the Olympic champion.

Olympic ski champion Stina Nilsson the first international race in its new sport of biathlon ended on Thursday in a catastrophic mood.

Nilsson was only 99th in the IBU Cup in Arber, Germany. The IBU Cup is an international competition series below the World Cup.

Nilsson fired a total of five passes from two shooting ranges.

In addition, almost a minute was wasted in shooting at bedtime and he was the slowest of the Swedes in skiing, only 54th in the whole race.

Nilsson’s shooting coach Jean-Marc Chabloz estimates that one reason for the failure may be the media circus revolving around the Olympic winner.

According to Chabloz, Nilsson had planned to get used to biathlon gradually, but immediately became the center of everything, and it has caused difficulties for an experienced athlete.

“I think it’s hard for him to deal with it. And the opening race didn’t become what Stina Nilsson probably had hoped for, ”Chabloz commented To the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK.

According to Chabloz, a particularly tough place for Nilsson is that he doesn’t even manage to ski, even though he excelled in cross-country skiing last season.

“I told him the name is your problem because everyone wants to see how Stina Nilsson is doing. Of course it’s a tough place. ”

Nilsson was naturally dissatisfied with his performance.

“If something positive has to be found, then the debut at the international level has now been made,” he commented after the race.

According to Nilsson, his skiing was harder than usual and when he was tired, the shooting didn’t go well either.

Nilsson, 27, had time to win 12 value cross-country medals in cross-country skiing before moving to biathlon, including Olympic gold and two world championships.