Biathlon Sprint ski Olympic champion Stina Nilsson is already speculated as a biathlete at the Beijing Games

Nilsson wanted to change sport less than two years ago because biathlon looked “insanely fun”

Of the year Skier at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang Stina Nilsson was one of Sweden’s biggest stars.

Nilsson won by far the Olympic gold in the sprint and achieved three dimmer medals.

Four years later, Nilsson, 28, may return to the Olympic arena as a athlete in another sport.

Aftonbladet reported on Sunday that, according to information it received, Nilsson will be selected as a biathlete for the Swedish team at the Beijing Olympics.

According to Aftonbladet, Nilsson would get one of two remaining vacancies in Sweden’s six-woman quota.

However, a representative of the Swedish Olympic Committee later denied the newspaper’s data on Sunday.

Nilsson offered a lively surprise for both cross-country and biathlon fans in the spring and winter of 2020 by announcing its intention to change species.

“I’ve always known that at some point I’ll be betting on biathlon because it just seems so insanely fun,” Nilsson justified his decision at the time.

In the 2019 season, Nilsson won two gold medals in the Seefeld World Championships and silver in the sprint.

“My basic idea was to continue cross-country skiing until one more Olympics and switch after the 2022 season. However, due to my injury, I have had a lot of time to think and try shooting, and I really don’t want to wait any longer. It’s way too much fun, ”Nilsson said in March 2020.

Like than expected, the early days of biathlon have been volatile and required not only hard training but also patience.

In December, Nilsson was ranked in the top ten for the first time in the World Biathlon Cup. It happened during a chase in Hochfilzen, Austria.

He had finished 16th in the sprint to determine the starting position for the chase.

“This was definitely my best performance. With four shots in the race, it was no longer a coincidence, ”Nilsson, who fired with 80 percent accuracy, told Aftonbladet.