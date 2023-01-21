Biathlon | Six fines cost Mari Eder 14 places in the pursuit race – “Bad performance”

Hiidensalo aimed for 19th place in the men’s competition.

Mari Eder finished 31st as the best Finn in the Biathlon Women’s World Cup pursuit competition in Anterselva, Italy. On Thursday, Eder was 17th in the 7.5 kilometer speed race, but on Saturday he shot six shots in the 10 kilometer pursuit and fell 14 places lower in the results. He was at his worst in 36th place, but his good skiing speed was enough to improve positions towards the end of the race.

“The package doesn’t change much, no matter what kind of bow you put on it. Bad performance”, Eder said in Yle’s television interview.

Suvi Minkkinen dropped from 36th to 43rd, but Nastassia Kinnunen kiri from 50th place to 46th place. Erika Jänkä stopped and set his sights on the 4×6 kilometer relay on Sunday.

Germany’s Denise Herrmann-Wick Italy won the race by 11 seconds To Lisa Vittozzi. Swedish Elvira Öberg was third and Hanna Öberg fourth. Vittozzi withstood the pressure in front of the home crowd and shot cleanly. Speed ​​race winner Dorothea Wierer fired three shots and fell to seventh in front of the home crowd.

Men’s in competition Olli Hiidensalo was the best Finn in the 19th He was in 26th place after Friday’s ten-kilometer sprint race and cleared the shooting of the 12.5-kilometer pursuit race on Saturday with a total of two fines. This accelerated the rise of the Finn by seven places.

Was 23rd after the sprint race Tero Seppälä hit six huts and dropped to 36th. Tuomas Harjula was the 45th and Heikki Laitinen 48th Six shots fired Jaakko Ranta passed in the round.

Norway’s Jthinness Thingnes Bø won before his countryman Sturla Holm Lägreidia and Sweden Martin Ponsilumaa.

The men will compete in the 4×7.5 kilometer relay on Sunday.