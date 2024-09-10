Biathlon | Severe punishment for the Russian biathlon stars – the Norwegians received a surprising email

Biathlon|Norway gets the bronze medals after ten years of waiting.

Sports the international court of appeals (Cas) has rejected the Russian biathletes Yevgeny Ustyugovin and Svetlana Sleptsova complaints about the doping convictions they received.

The athletes’ doping samples from the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games were positive.

Sleptsova’s and Ustjugov’s results from 2013-2014 were already annulled, but Cas’ decision ensures that the annulments will remain in effect.

The invalidation applies to all achievements of the World Cup and prestigious competitions, including medals.

This resets the medal statistics for Sochi.

Russia won the biathlon men’s 4×7.5 kilometer relay in Sochi. Ustyugov competed for the Russian team, and now Russia lost its gold for good.

This is good news especially for Norway, which finished fourth in Sochi. Norway thus became the bronze medal team of the Games.

Germany came first and Austria came second.

“It’s nice to win bronze ten years later. One more to the collection. It’s easy to get a medal after finishing your career, the Norwegian former biathlon star Be Einar Björndalen quoth Norwegian TV2for.”

The Russian biathlon relay team Volkov, Ustyugov, Malyshko, Shipulin celebrated Olympic gold in front of their home crowd in 2014. Since then, the title has been taken from them.

Norwegian team leader Per-Arne Botnan told TV2 that there will be no medal coffees.

“It’s great that people get caught in doping cases, but getting a medal afterwards is not as great as getting it at the competition venue. “

Pressed as Norway’s anchor in Sochi Emil Hegle Svendsen failed in his leg, which is why the medal position was initially lost. Since then, however, the medal came.

TV2 asked him if he had ever before received information by e-mail about winning a medal.

“I don’t think so. After all, it was experienced too,” Svendsen replied.

In addition to Björndalen and Svendsen, the Norwegian team in the Sochi relay included Tarjei Bö and Johannes Thingnes Bö.