Monday, December 20, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Biathlon Seppälä, who collected fines evenly in the chase of 32nd Annecy

by admin
December 18, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The victory was taken by Quentin Fillon Maillet, who competed in front of his home crowd.

Tero Seppälä finished 32nd in a chase at the Men’s World Biathlon Championships in Annecy, France. Seppälä was the only Finnish competitor in the race.

Seppälä fired one round of fines from all four shooting locations in the race. The difference between the winner of the race in France Quentin Fillon to Maillet accumulated three minutes and 22.3 seconds.

Seppälä has taken fifth place at its best in seven of his seven World Cup races this season.

.
#Biathlon #Seppälä #collected #fines #evenly #chase #32nd #Annecy

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The Audi Hub turns charging into a lounge experience

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.