Biathlon Seppälä, who collected fines evenly in the chase of 32nd Annecy

The victory was taken by Quentin Fillon Maillet, who competed in front of his home crowd.

Tero Seppälä finished 32nd in a chase at the Men’s World Biathlon Championships in Annecy, France. Seppälä was the only Finnish competitor in the race.

Seppälä fired one round of fines from all four shooting locations in the race. The difference between the winner of the race in France Quentin Fillon to Maillet accumulated three minutes and 22.3 seconds.

Seppälä has taken fifth place at its best in seven of his seven World Cup races this season.