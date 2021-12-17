Biathlon Seppälä has a quieter day in the World Biathlon Cup: “It was such a bad day on the track”

Seppälä was the only Finn to chase.

Tero Seppälä was left in the weakest position of the season so far as the World Biathlon Cup continued in the men’s 10km sprint race in Annecy, France on Friday. Seppälä, who fired one fine, was 32nd and missed Norway after winning the race Johannes Thingnes Bösta minutes and 34.9 seconds.

“The good mood continued in the shooting, but it wasn’t very up enough. It was such a bad day on the track. There was already a tired way out of the starting shot, when normally the tire should start to press only towards the end of the last lap, ”Seppälä said in the press release.

“The competition is so fierce that I couldn’t get in very good places on a worse skiing day like this,” Seppälä continued, thinking that perhaps a better pair of skis should be found for Saturday’s chase.

The other Finns in the race were among the top 60 qualifying for the chase. Gathered two fines Olli Hiidensalo was in his 70s and, like Hiidensalo, fired two fines Joni Mustonen 79: s.