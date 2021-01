Tero Seppälä got to the World Cup points with good skiing, when in the World Biathlon Championships there was a sprint race in Oberhof, Germany. Seppälä, who fired two fines, was 31st. Purely shot Tuomas Harjula was 45th and Jaakko Ranta was 62nd.

The race was won by the world cup leader Johannes Thingnes Bø. The victory was his third of the season and his 51st career. Sturla Holm Lägreid brought Norway a double victory, Germany Arnd Peiffer was third.