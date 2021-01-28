Biathlon Prostitutes, hunting trips and covert concealment – report accuses former International Biathlon Federation leader of widespread corruption

Norwegian Anders Besseberg has denied the allegations.

International former president of the Biathlon Association (IBU) Anders Besseberg took bribes from Russia in his mission, pursued Russian interests and disguised the use of doping, the IBU report said.

Besseberg served as chairman from 1993 to 2018. He has denied the allegations.

According to an IBU report, there are numerous indications that Besseberg received prostitutes, luxury watches, holidays and hunting trips in Russia from Russian leaders. In addition, he has also concealed Russian state-run doping, according to the report.

The report is readable by the IBU pages.

Norwegian NRK interviewed by the author of the report Jonathan Taylor says that Besseberg acted with the Russian interest in mind.

“We believe that when Besseberg broke the rules, it happened almost every time to protect Russia’s interests. There’s a very clear pattern to see here, ”Taylor says.