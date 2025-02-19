You won’t be a completely new person in a few days, but Philipp Horn went through a greater transformation in Switzerland. This is how the biathlete itself feels, and so you could watch it after the race on Wednesday afternoon in Lenzerheide. Horn, 30 years old, stood over 20 kilometers in the finish line after his seventh place in the target and had to calculate: one minute’s minute less would have led the Germans to the bronze medal. “When I think about it, it annoys me incredibly,” said Horn, saying his mistake in the last shooting. Then his gaze cleared again: “It was still a good race.”

That was actually it, and it was also the result of an emotionally strenuous journey for Philipp Horn at this World Cup: after 44th place in the sprint, he had briefly thought about whether he was doing everything now, the frustration was so deep. Now he just had to see who he had left behind: Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Bö, for example, who was able to win two gold medals, but now only finished 20th with a five -minute minute. Or the Frenchman Emilia Jacquelin, after gold in the mixed relay this time only 67th, also with five mistakes. This time Horn laughed, while Jacquelin crouched behind him and was close to tears. You can hate biathlon and love the next day.

So Horn had expressed it himself after he was able to catch up with 27 places in the sprint. In the individual, the most physically exhausting race in his sport, the Thuringian now wanted to prove that the previous misery in the German team does not have to be a permanent condition. His two penalty minutes were too much for a medal, but also with the eleventh, Horn was able to show that he dominated both partial disciplines of the biathlon. In the event of changeable conditions at the shooting range, the competition also had problems. France’s Eric Perrot (a mistake) was a world champion ahead of Tommaso Giacomel from Italy (1) and Perrots compatriot Quentin Fillon Maillet, who could still secure bronze despite three minutes of penalty.

There was a German world champion in the strenuous individual race in 2019

There has been only one world champion from Germany in the past 20 years: Arnd Peiffer, who triumphed in Östersund in Sweden in 2019. At that time, Peiffer appeared as a professor in snow reconds, gave small presentations on the moisture of the underground (16 percent!), Which made him draw conclusions about material and tactics. Until then, the individual had been a rather unpleasant companion for him, but, and you could now remember that in Lenzerheide: “You don’t always have to love it to perform well,” said Peiffer at the time.

And so Philipp Horn fought himself again on the first team of his sport, the most important thing: “Don’t be crazy.” That is easier said than done, “if you get a little talked from everyone that the German men’s team would have a big shooting problem”. Taken together ten mistakes in the sprint and 19 in the persecution, the men had catapulted far away from the medals. So the signs for this single were anything but good. As bad as for Hwang Byung-Dai in 1985 at the WM singles in Ruhpolding, this should not occur: the Korean had finished 18 minutes on 20 shots at the time.

The other German men? Rank twelve, 22nd place, 28th place

Johannes Kühn, 33 years old, made a steep ascent to the nomination for the individual, since he had not yet been used in Switzerland. How was his time here so far? “I was a tourist,” said Kühn frustrated before the race. Two priority and twelve rank now made him the second best German. Danilo Riethmüller finished 22 with a three -minute walk. David Zobel only slipped into the team for the sick Philipp Nawrath on Monday, he kept up to the last shooting – but was then also due to runners and two mistakes 28. “I think “It was a different face today, that’s a step forward,” said sports director Felix Bitterling.

Quite different from the otherwise sovereign Norwegians: This time, her best man was Endre Strömsheim, with a minute of penalty only ninth – problems with the ski wax still caused serious discussions on the route. Routed biathlon world in Lenzerheide.