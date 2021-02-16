Biathlon On the women’s normal trip, the perfect shooting led to Czech joy – Mari Eder far from the tip

Davidova to her surprise gold, the first in her career: “I guess I’m really lucky”.

Uranus another victory could not have come to a sweeter place for the 24-year-old Marketa Davidova. The Czech Republic, which once rose to the highest podium in the World Cup, was perfectly successful in the women’s normal biathlon World Championships, and the surprise championship came off 27.9 seconds apart from the Swedish To Hanna Öberg.

Davidova hit with all 20 shots, Öberg and the bronze medalist Norway Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold accrued a fine on both.

“I don’t know how (I reached full 20/20 performance). I guess I’m really lucky because there were no hits in the middle of the spot, ”said Davidova at the IBU International Biathlon Federation. pages.

Nerves only surfaced with the last shot of the race.

“I was calm (before the last shooting site). And when I hit the last of the previous ones, I was just that “Lord’s time, I have to hit the last”. I was a little nervous, but I guess I was wing the bullet to his target with the power of my mind, ”Davidova glowed.

Davidova had previously reached seventh place at her best in the 2019 World Championship sprint on her personal trip.

About Finns Mari Eder was 44, Suvi Minkkinen 57: s and Erika Jänkä 81: s. Venla Lehtonen suspended the race after the first vertical shoot.

Eder’s competition was watered down by vertical shooting, with three huts in the first place and one in the second. He determined the sleeping places cleanly.

“Unfortunately, all the passing shots were such splashes and halves, played with pretty small margins. The second vertical shoot was better done, more purposeful, and became the kind of mistake I saw. Unlike the first one, where everything felt controlled and the same, and the board just didn’t crash, ”Eder lamented in the Biathlon Association’s press release.

“Yes, in a situation like this, when the results before the value competitions have been weak, then you have to turn the loop on to the training period. I’m more disappointed with the process that I have failed in yourself, “Eder said. He reached positions 56, 31 and 44 on personal trips.

The Pokljuka World Championships will continue on Wednesday with the men’s 20 km normal distance race.