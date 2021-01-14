Biathlon Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff’s winning streak continues at the World Cup: “I can win with one fine”

Mari Eder has struggled with neck and back problems.

Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff dominates the Biathlon Women’s World Cup with a monopoly grip.

Eckhoff took his fifth win in the Cup in Thursday’s last six races after taking the 7.5-kilometer sprint to his name in Germany.

From the beginning of the season with his shooting pains, Eckhoff’s routine has hurt to the point where profits come as if by themselves. Purely shot Italian Dorothea Wierer was second in the race in front of Eckhoff, who fired one fine.

“My coach always says I need to trust myself more because I can win with one fine, ”Eckhoff, who took his sixth place in the cup season, told the International Biathlon Federation (IBU) website.

In the top fight of the overall Cup competition, he has almost driven his compatriot Marte Olsbu Røiselandin catch up.

Eckhoff, who had the fastest pace on the track in Oberhof, left Finland Mari Eder in skiing for 54 seconds. Eder, who shot one fine both lying down and upright, picked up a few World Cup points after finishing 37th.

“I have fought with neck and back problems. Last week, it didn’t show up in skiing that much. Presumably, however, three races in the tube annoyed it so much that today was an awkward day, ”Eder said in a Biathlon Association press release.

Eder was behind both Eckhoff and, above all, Wierer in terms of shooting speed, but the 80% hit accuracy was a reasonable reading for a Finn compared to the World Cup season average.

“It would be should have been able to stretch. The hits were both good lying down and standing upright. Lying down, the pass shot left so that it was just coming to the spot. There really wasn’t a spot yet when the shot left. Basically, it was an injury. Sometimes they hurt, but they shouldn’t, ”Eder commented.

Suvi Minkkinen was one of the second best Finns in one of the huds of his vertical.

About other Finns Erika Jänkä was in the 70s and Venla Lehtonen ranked 81st.

Oberhof, Germany:

Women’s World Cup:

Speedway, 7.5 km: 1) Tiril Eckhoff Norway 22.33.8 (0 + 1 fines), 2) Dorothea Wierer Italy 9.3 seconds behind, 3) Lisa Theresa Hauser Austria 12.6 (0), 4 ) Justine Braisaz-Bouchet France –19.4 (0), 5) Anais Chevalier-Bouchet –23.5 (0 + 1), 6) Franziska Preuss Germany –33.5 (0 + 1), 7) Hanna Öberg Sweden –38.2, 8) Marte Olsbu Röiseland Norway –40.4, 9) Julia Schwaiger Austria –41.0 10) Marketa Davidova Czech Republic –41.8,

… 37) Mari Eder Finland –1.43.0, … 56) Suvi Minkkinen Finland 2.09.2 (0 + 1), … 70) Erika Jänkä Finland –2.42.7 (1 + 1), .. 81) Venla Lehtonen Finland –3.27.4 (2 + 2).

Total World Cup competition 12/26 after the race: 1) Röiseland 543 points, 2) Eckhoff 526, 3) H. Öberg 502, 4) Elvira Öberg Sweden 409, 5) Wierer 404, 6) Preuss,

… 45) Eder 66, … 67) Minkkinen 16.

The following competition: 16.1. message 4×6 km (Oberhof).