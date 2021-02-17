Biathlon Norway’s Lägreid normal distance to the World Cup gold, the last shooting site destroyed Finnish desires

Tero Seppälä’s skiing went on, but the shooting left room for improvement.

Norwegian Sturla Holm Lägreid became the world champion in biathlon immediately in his first value competitions when he won the men’s 20-kilometer normal distance at the World Championships in Pokljuka. Lägreid fired clean as well as he lost 16.9 seconds to Germany Arnd Peiffer. Norwegian Johannes Dale took the bronze.

Tero Seppälä and Tuomas Harjula were in a good position before the last shooting site. In it, each fired three fines and the rankings fell sharply. Seppälä, who shot a total of four fines, was 37th, Harjula 65th and four fines. Olli Hiidensalo 95: s.

Seppälä, who handled the sleeping shots cleanly, was 13th after three places, and zero shooting from the last vertical would have been enough for the top ten. In skiing times, he was the tenth fastest in the whole team.

“The ski trail was probably the best day of my life. The maintenance had done a good job, I had a really good ski, ”Seppälä stated in the press release.

You shoot went smoothly, except on the last bench.

“I did all the preparations as well as I could. Maybe the load was already someone’s distance and the swing was too big, ”Seppälä reflected on the decisive shooting.

There is enough faith in the future at 25-year-old Seppälä.

“Yes, the day will come when I can climb the podium. That is where we are going and we are working hard. It only helps to train more, and there are already tough plans for next summer. The bench in Kontiolahti needs to become more and more familiar, the shooting needs to get even better so that we can really fight for the top spots. ”

Harjulan three fines in the last place dropped him forty places.

“Everything was good by the way, except for the last one being able to. It usually solves everything, as it does today. There is really nothing else in it, a little bit of concentration slackened and a little bit started to do it again. ”

Hiidensalo lamented lung problems.

“It’s exactly the same problem that the whole of January and early February has been. Pretty hard burning is, ”probably some kind of inflammation.

The World Cup will continue on Thursday with a couple of messages.