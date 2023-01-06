Biathlon | Norway is superior in men’s biathlon, on Friday it was the third consecutive triple victory

Johannes Thingnes Bø won the men’s speed race again. Only one Finn survived tomorrow’s chase.

Norwegian superiority in men’s biathlon continued on Friday, when Johannes Thingnes Bø won the World Cup sprint race in Slovenia.

Bø, who shot one penalty, was superior at ten kilometers in Pokljuka, as he defeated his second-placed older brother Tarjei Bøn in 48 seconds.

Norway’s triple victory ensured Sturla Holm Lægreid, who was almost 56 seconds behind the winner. The triple win was already the third in a row for the Norwegians in the men’s category.

Finland Tero Seppälä was out of the Pokljuka sprint due to illness.

Of those who went on a journey Olli Hiidensalo (2 fines) was the 39th, Jaakko Ranta (2) 66th, Heikki Laitinen (2) 67 and Tuomas Harjula (3) 78:s.

Hiidensalo, who picked up two World Cup points, was the only Finn to make it to tomorrow’s pursuit race.

Norwegians out of the nine individual races of the season, almost all of them have ended in victory.

Swedish Martin Ponsiluma celebrated the victory in Kontiolahti in the opening race of the season, which was also the only race where there have not been at least two Norwegians on the podium. In addition, Norway has won two men’s relays skied this season.

World Cup leader Johannes Thingnes Bø has won all four sprints of the season. He has won six of the nine individual competitions in the World Cup. The first start of the season was the only one in which the younger Bø has not been on the podium.

The Norwegians hold the first, second, fourth and fifth places in the men’s world cup. The front is broken only by France, which is in third place by Émilien Jacqueline.