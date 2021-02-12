Biathlon Nastassia Kinnunen changed her Belarusian representation to Finnish colors: “I was really happy to find a new biathlon family”

“Jump it is always exciting to get something new, ”the biathlete Nastassia Kinnunen says before his debut as a Finn at the World Biathlon Championships.

Kinnunen (nee Dubarezava) received the right of representation at the beginning of the year. He had already acquired Finnish citizenship on Friday, November 13, 2020. It was a lucky day for 35-year-old Kinnunen.

“I was really happy to find a new biathlon family in Finland,” Kinnunen tells HS via video link from Pokljuka, Slovenia.

Pokljuka’s natural biathlon center is already familiar to Kinnunen. He last competed there at the World Cup in December 2016. At that time, he still represented his old homeland of Belarus.

On Saturday, Kinnunen will start to improve his 43rd place in the sprint. Kinnunen’s goal is to get to the top 60, which means that he will also be able to participate in Sunday’s chase race.

“It’s great to compete again, and there are a lot of acquaintances on site. Some of them are still playing sports, and some are coaches and guardians. ”

Finland head coach Jonne Kähkönen believes that for his pace of skiing, Kinnunen has a chance to rise to the top 40 in the sprint. It would also provide good opportunities for chasing.

“Two consecutive points would already be a good success for this season. It would be good to continue with that until next year. The difficulty with Nastassia is keeping the shooting pile. The competition routine is still in progress after a long break, ”says Kähkönen.

For the World Championships, Kinnunen had to redeem his place in the second round of the World Cup, the IBU Cup, where he was at his 20th on a normal trip at his best.

“After two IBU Cup races, I was punctured. I was tired mentally and physically, but now I am again restored, “Kinnunen says.

Finnish coaching management – head coach Kähkönen and women’s coach Aku Moilanen – has only considered women’s competition until the weekend. Kinnus has not yet been named to next week’s normal distance race and message.

Nastassia Kinnunen practices a lot in the terrain of Kontiolahti in Joensuu.­

Originally Kinnunen is a cross-country skier. He competed in the World Cup for the first time in October 2007. He also has experience in the 2010 Olympic Tracks in Vancouver.

Another Olympic mission may come up next year in Beijing, but it is still too early to talk about them.

“I have to talk to Jonne when the season is over. It’s hard to train alone, so you should be with the national team. ”

Biathlon has been the second sport alongside cross-country skiing for more than eleven years. The first contact to compete with the gun was in November 2010, when Kinnunen competed in a quick race in Beitostølen. The result was immediately a points (40th) in the IBU Cup.

“After Vancouver, I was asked about biathlon. It is a much more prosperous species in Belarus than skiing. However, I wanted to ski. ”

In Finland Kinnun has a family other than a biathlon family. Kinnunen and his wife Ari Kinnusella is three years old Sofia-daughter.

Nastassia moved to Joensuu in 2016. The wedding was danced the same year. Love ignited at the Kontiolahti biathlon stadium, where Kinnunen was training.

“By the way, I was just skiing. I don’t have a sports background, ”says Ari Kinnunen.

Kinnunen’s mother lives in Belarus, where she last visited Finland in November. Because of Korona, traveling is now icy, but daughter and mother talk on the phone almost every day.

The mother has two adopted sons in Belarus. They are not blood relatives to Nastassia, whose father has died.

Belarus the sport has only been featured on its nasty side recently, mostly by an autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko actions.

Following the uproar caused by continuing human rights violations and violent unrest, the International Hockey Federation IIHF decided to move the Spring World Cup away from Belarus.

Kinnunen says that he has followed the situation in Belarus with concern. He considers the IIHF’s decision to be correct.

“Of course. It is not safe to play in Belarus. It would be good to find some sort of compromise so that things can be put there. The current situation is difficult for the country and the people. ”

Women’s Speedway on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Nastassia Kinnunen on the racetrack in Kontiolahti.­