Biathlon Minkkinen got up and Eder fell in Annecy’s chase

Elvira Öberg took her first victory in the World Cup.

Suvi Minkkinen was in the 29th Biathlon World Cup chase in Annecy, France. Minkkinen left the race in 42nd place after Thursday’s sprint race, so the rise in results was nice. Perfectly ninth in sprint Mari Eder fell to 39th after shooting six fines.

Minkkinen cleared the first three shooting locations of the race cleanly, but the last one was fined.

The race was won by Sweden Elvira Öberg, for whom the victory was the first in his career at the World Cup. Big sister Hanna Öberg was third, second between the siblings France Julia Simon.