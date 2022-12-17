Biathlon | Mari Eder fell to 15th in the pursuit

Elvira Öberg, who shot without a penalty, took the victory to Sweden.

Finland Mari Eder finished 15th in the Biathlon Women’s World Cup pursuit race in France. Eder, who scored four penalties, lost to Sweden, who won the competition For Elvira Öberg three minutes and 13 seconds.

Eder started the race fifth based on Friday’s results.

Italy, who scored two penalties, took second place Lisa Vittozzi and third the world cup leading Frenchman Julia Simon with three fines. The winner, Öberg, was spared fines.

Finland Suvi Minkkinen shot one penalty from the second vertical position and was 30th in the world cup points.