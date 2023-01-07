Biathlon | Mari Eder continued her steady season in the chase – Suvi Minkkinen and Olli Hiidensalo also scored points

Eder lost to Sweden’s Elvira Öberg, who won the race, by a good one and a half minutes.

Biathlon skier Mari Eder continued his sure and steady grips in the women’s world cup in Pokljuka, Slovenia, when the experienced Finnish athlete finished 16th in the pursuit race.

Eder made it to the journey in the tenth place of the sprint race. There were still plenty of chances, but a missed shot at the last shooting spot spoiled Eder’s clean sheet and increased the Finn’s gap to the sharpest point.

Swedish Elvira Öberg shot cleanly and held Italy to zero by Dorothea Wierer and a French cup tip by Julia Simon back. The difference between Eder and Öberg was a good one and a half minutes.

Started the race from 25th place Suvi Minkkinen shot past one like Eder and it was the 30th. Nastassia Kinnunen was the 48th and Venla Lehtonen 49th

The only Finn to qualify for the men’s pursuit Olli Hiidensalo shot three fines, but took the cup points with him in 31st place. Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Bø roared to a clear victory and confirmed his top place in the Cup.