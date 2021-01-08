Biathlon Mari Eder and Erika Jänkä narrowly chased: 55th and 60th place in the sprint

Tiril Eckhoff won the biathlon women’s World Cup sprint at the Oberhof, Germany.

Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff won the biathlon women’s world cup sprint at the Oberhof, Germany. Eckhoff, who fired without fines, defeated second-placed Sweden Hanna Öbergin almost half a minute.

The best of the Finns had fired two fines from both the sleeping and vertical positions Mari Eder, which was 55th. One fine shot Erika Jänkä was in the 60s. They survived tomorrow’s chase.

Venla Lehtonen was ranked 72nd and Suvi Minkkinen 75: s. They were eliminated from the chase.

World Cup, Championships, Oberhof, Germany:

Women & # 39; s 7.5 km: 1) Tiril Eckhoff Norway 23.64.0 (0 fines), 2) Hanna Öberg Sweden 29.6 seconds behind, 3) Lisa Theresa Hauser Austria –40.2 (0 + 1), 4) Julia Simon France –44.3 (2 + 0), 5) Marte Olsbu Röiseland Norway –52.6 (1 + 1), 6) Jevgenija Pavlova Russia –59.1 (0 + 0), 7) Marketa Davidova Czech Republic –59 , 7, 8) Jelena Krushinkina Russia –1.00.9, 9) Justine Braisaz-Bouchet France –1.09.1, 10) Anais Chevalier-Bouchet France –1.09.9,

… 55) Mari Eder Finland –2.44.2 (2 + 2), … 60) Erika Jänkä Finland –2.51.3 (0 + 1), … 72) Venla Lehtonen Finland –3.18.7 (1 +0), … 75) Suvi Minkkinen Finland –3.27.2 (1 + 1).

World Cup, overall competition: 1) Röiseland 455 points, 2) H. Öberg 432, 3) Eckhoff 406, 4) Elvira Öberg Sweden 351, 5) Dzinara Alimbekava Belarus 330, 6) Franziska Preuss Germany 324,

… 44) Eder 55, … 66) Minkkinen 16.

Quick Championship Cup (5/10 competitions): 1) Röiseland 228, 2) H. Öberg 224, 3) Eckhoff 208,

… 50) Eder 26.