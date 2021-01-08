No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Biathlon Mari Eder and Erika Jänkä narrowly chased: 55th and 60th place in the sprint

admin by admin
January 8, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tiril Eckhoff won the biathlon women’s World Cup sprint at the Oberhof, Germany.

Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff won the biathlon women’s world cup sprint at the Oberhof, Germany. Eckhoff, who fired without fines, defeated second-placed Sweden Hanna Öbergin almost half a minute.

The best of the Finns had fired two fines from both the sleeping and vertical positions Mari Eder, which was 55th. One fine shot Erika Jänkä was in the 60s. They survived tomorrow’s chase.

Venla Lehtonen was ranked 72nd and Suvi Minkkinen 75: s. They were eliminated from the chase.

World Cup, Championships, Oberhof, Germany:

Women & # 39; s 7.5 km: 1) Tiril Eckhoff Norway 23.64.0 (0 fines), 2) Hanna Öberg Sweden 29.6 seconds behind, 3) Lisa Theresa Hauser Austria –40.2 (0 + 1), 4) Julia Simon France –44.3 (2 + 0), 5) Marte Olsbu Röiseland Norway –52.6 (1 + 1), 6) Jevgenija Pavlova Russia –59.1 (0 + 0), 7) Marketa Davidova Czech Republic –59 , 7, 8) Jelena Krushinkina Russia –1.00.9, 9) Justine Braisaz-Bouchet France –1.09.1, 10) Anais Chevalier-Bouchet France –1.09.9,

… 55) Mari Eder Finland –2.44.2 (2 + 2), … 60) Erika Jänkä Finland –2.51.3 (0 + 1), … 72) Venla Lehtonen Finland –3.18.7 (1 +0), … 75) Suvi Minkkinen Finland –3.27.2 (1 + 1).

World Cup, overall competition: 1) Röiseland 455 points, 2) H. Öberg 432, 3) Eckhoff 406, 4) Elvira Öberg Sweden 351, 5) Dzinara Alimbekava Belarus 330, 6) Franziska Preuss Germany 324,

… 44) Eder 55, … 66) Minkkinen 16.

Quick Championship Cup (5/10 competitions): 1) Röiseland 228, 2) H. Öberg 224, 3) Eckhoff 208,

… 50) Eder 26.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

EU Scheduled Online COVID-19 Summit for January 21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.