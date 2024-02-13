Biathlon, Lisa Vittozzi world champion: gold in the 15 km

Another medal for the Italian Lisa Vittozzi at the Biathlon World Championships in Nove Mesto, in the Czech Republic. This time it is a gold medal for the Sappadina girl, who won the women's individual event, finishing the 15 km with a time of 40 :02.9 and zero errors on the range, placing behind the German Janina Hettich-Walz, with a delay of 20.5, silver and the French Julia Simon (+29.6), bronze.

It is the first individual gold medal in her career at the World Championships for Lisa Vittozzi, who had won silver in the pursuit and had climbed to the top step of a world championship podium again last year together with her national teammates in the women's relay.