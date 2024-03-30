Biathlon | Kaisa Mäkäräinen, 41, went straight back to the medals in the SM messages

The return of 41-year-old Mäkäräinen to the race tracks was a surprise.

Former biathlon peak Kaisa Mäkäräinen was involved in winning the Championship silver for the Kontiolahti Athletes in the biathlon championships in Kontiolahti. Mäkäräinen, Johanna Pykäläinen and Inka Hämäläinen crossed the finish line in front of their home crowd in second place after Åhvenisto Biathlon.

They skied in the winning team Erika Jänkä, Noora Keränen and Sonja Leinamo.

The return of 41-year-old Mäkäräinen to the race tracks was a surprise. He had not competed in biathlon at all for two years. Mäkäräinen has confirmed that he will also participate in Monday's sprint race at the Kontiolahti WC.

His name is also on the start list for Sunday's joint start, but participation is not yet certain at the time of writing this.