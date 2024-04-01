Biathlon | Kaisa Mäkäräinen, 41, finished fourth in the WC

Kaisa Mäkäräinen was fourth in the short distance of the biathlon championships.

Former biathlon world star Kaisa Mäkäräinen raced on Monday in the fast track of the sport's SM Games. The woman's skiing speed was still at a strong level, but the result was still a bitter fourth place.

Mäkäräinen's medal dreams crashed at the shooting range. She shot a total of four shots at two shooting locations, while all the women who reached the top three survived with a smaller number of shots.

The competition was won by a national team athlete Erika Jänkä. Made it to silver Sonja Leinamo 8.5 seconds away from the winner. The number one favorite of the race Suvi Minkkinen was third and lost to Jängä by 39.5 seconds. Jänkä shot himself two penalty rounds, Leinamo one and Minkkinen three.

Mäkäräinen's lead at the finish line was one minute and just under ten seconds.

Mäkäräinen already skied on his home terrain in Kontiolahti on the Saturday of the relay race. In it, he won silver with the Kontiolahti Athletes' team. That race was won by Ahvenisto Ampuhihitäjäts with her team Erika Jänkä–Noora Keränen-Sonja Leinamo.

The 41-year-old Mäkäräinen's return to the race tracks was a surprise, as he had not competed in biathlon at all for two years.