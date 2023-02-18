Biathlon | Jonne Kähkönen celebrated the relay World Cup gold with the Italian women

The Finnish team was unlucky. Nastassia Kinnunen fell, and her ski came off her leg.

Finland the team’s performances were overall modest in Saturday’s relays at the Biathlon World Championships, but one Finn still celebrated a world championship.

He is the Italian women’s coach Jonne Kähkönen, whose proteges won the World Championship gold. The victory was decided by the anchor Lisa Vittozzi with flawless and fast shooting performances.

Read more: Jonne Kähkönen knows that in Italy you can drink wine at lunch, and then you shouldn’t call

Kähkönen’s smile was especially wide in the Yle interview after the race.

“This is one of the few star moments when I have been able to celebrate a victory in the World Championships. When the team does the work and wins, this will surely go in the group,” Kähkönen told Yle.

The Italian team included skiing and shooting in addition to Vittozzi Samuel Comola, Dorothea Wierer and Hannah Auchentaller.

The team’s shooting performance was excellent as a whole, as it used only two spare cartridges in the competition.

Dorothea Wierer, Hannah Auchentaller, Samuela Comola and Lisa Vitozzi (front) celebrate Italy’s relay gold together with the rest of the Italian team.

Second the remaining host country, Germany, also got away without fines, but used six spare cartridges.

“One big factor in the background is that we have been talking all year that when we rejuvenate the team, the message is an opportunity for young athletes to taste success as well. It has caught on. When top athletes have done well in individual competitions, it creates a positive cycle,” Kähkönen told Yle.

The Finnish team came in 13th place.

Suvi Minkkinen started well and even led the race for a while after prone shooting. In the second leg Mari Eder did well upright, but on the third leg Nastassia Kinnunen fell, and his ski came off his leg. It took a lot of time before Kinnunen could continue the journey.

It was as an anchor Erika Jänkä, who crashed in the exchange situation right at the beginning of his part. As a team, Finland received one penalty and used 11 spare cartridges.