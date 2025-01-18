The man in the yellow jersey of the best overall had sunk the last target – the men’s individual race was just taking place at the Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding. And at least in the final shooting, the best biathlete in the world had hit everything, otherwise it wasn’t Johannes Thingnes Bö’s day. And then what would have been unthinkable in the past ten years happened: instead of hastily jumping back onto the trail as he usually did, Bö stopped after his last shot. As if he wanted to give up the race.

The scene is a few days old, and it is now clear that it stands for more. This was evident on Saturday when Johannes Thingnes Bö sat on the press podium in Ruhpolding. Bö wore a blue cap with the inscription “Ice”, which suited the man who has dominated the sport of biathlon for many years because he seemed ice cold whenever he was out and about with skis and a shooting rifle. But now there was no sign of ice anymore. On the contrary.

SZ Plus Biathlon in Ruhpolding :Preuß misses the victory – and the stadium announcer feels guilty Franziska Preuß blames the Ruhpolding stadium announcer for her mistake in the standing shooting, which cost her the individual victory. Karlheinz Kas reacts with dismay. By Korbinian Eisenberger

Bö, it was immediately apparent, had a message to announce that was anything but easy to pass from his lips. Even as he started to speak, tears came to his eyes. “It’s very hard for me right now,” Bö told about 50 reporters before explaining in Norwegian that he would end his career as an active biathlete after this winter. “Now it’s time to put my family first.”

But at 31, isn’t he in his prime as a biathlete?

The fact that the wind will stop before the Olympic season in 2026 also came as a surprise to Norwegian reporters, as was reported in Ruhpolding. “Sport Norway in shock,” was the headline of the TV channel NRK on its website. He actually wanted to continue until the games in Italy, said Bö, “but taking part in the Olympic Games demands even more from me, including from those around me.” The time in The biathlon circus was “fantastic, but also a challenge”; it “took a lot of strength to be number one,” he said in the Chiemgau Arena. As early as 2022, he had the impression for the first time “that I needed a break”. Now he “no longer has enough strength to carry on for another year”. Because of his wife Hedda and their children Gustav and Sofia, “a lot of things fade into the background,” emphasized Bö, who was visibly struggling to keep his composure.

Bö won gold at the Olympics five times, as well as 20 world championship titles so far

The Norwegian had one more wish for his farewell tour, which begins on Sunday (12.30 p.m., ARD and Eurosport) with the mass start: “Let’s enjoy the last competitions together.” He then wants to take part in the World Cup finals at home in Holmenkollen in Oslo on June 20th. resign “with a bang” by March 23rd.

Bö made the first drum roll 14 years ago when, at the tender biathlete age of 17, he made an announcement to the then official Felix Bitterling at the athletes’ passport control. “He told me that I would remember his name soon,” said Bitterling on Saturday afternoon after the German women’s team won the relay ahead of Norway and France. “Not tomorrow, but the day after tomorrow you will remember it,” Bö is said to have said, before he actually came tenth in his second IBU Cup race two days later and made people sit up and take notice for the first time. So began the era of the great dominator.

He won gold five times at the Olympics, as well as 20 world championship titles, as many as Norwegian biathlon icon Ole Einar Björndalen. And Bö can still break this mark despite his imminent departure. At the World Championships in Lenzerheide (February 12th to 23rd), a total of eight gold medals will be awarded in the men’s relay and individual competitions. He would “grant him this,” explains Björndalen in Ruhpolding, who commentates on the races for Norwegian television and won a total of eight Olympic gold medals – a record that Bö can no longer beat. So far, Bö has achieved 79 individual victories in the World Cup, won the overall ranking five times, and this season he is wearing the leader’s yellow bib again.

The fact that Bö now decides the time of his departure shows how exceptional he is, says Bitterling. It shows “that this person is even more inspiring than the champion,” said Martin Fourcade, commenting on the retirement of his former rival. The German ex-biathlete Arnd Peiffer said that Bö’s resignation was “bad news for the sport of biathlon”.

In the search for positive side effects, the prophecy remains that the fight for medals and World Cup points will be just as unpredictable for biathletes in the coming years as it is for women. In recent winters, Bö has sometimes been almost impossible to defeat; remember the Bö Festival in Oberhof, when he won five gold medals in Thuringia alone and left all the competitors from France, Sweden and Germany standing at the shooting range like village boys in front of the closed Milchkammerl.

For several years now, Bö’s worst rivals have been in his own team – and in his own family

Bö’s worst rivals have actually been in his own team for several years – and in his own family. At the end of last winter, Johannes Thingnes Bö was 182 points ahead of his older brother Tarjei Bö, behind him in the overall World Cup were three other Norwegians, Johannes Dale-Skjevdal, Sturla Holm Laegreid and Vetle Sjastad Christiansen. In the current ranking, Bö is comparatively with 662 points just ahead of Laegreid (614). If Norway had 16 athletes instead of six, they would probably all be in the top 30. Almost in a league of its own.

A Norwegian biathlon league? “It’s a fun idea to talk about,” Bö once said when asked. In the IBU Cup, which is one level lower, “we Norwegians also have very good results there,” he says. Nevertheless, he sees a gap that is too big. “It’s not like we have a hundred people for a league like this.” From next winter onwards there will be one less Norwegian.

In Ruhpolding, Bö left it open how he would pursue his career in the future. He will remain loyal to his sponsors, he said, and also to his wife. However, according to Bö, he will not be able to completely delete biathlon from his calendar. He had already told his wife that he would take part in the Olympics in Antholz, “even if not as an athlete”. But, he added, “maybe the squadron needs me.” A brief smile could now be seen on his face. Did he leave a back door open? Bö would not be the first to make a comeback after withdrawing.