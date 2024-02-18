Biathlon | Johannes Bö and Justine Braisaz-Bouchet celebrate at the joint start of the World Cup

There were no big surprises in the joint starts of the World Cup.

Biathlon The World Championships ended on Sunday in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, Norway Johannes Thingnes Bön and France by Justine Braisaz-Bouchet to win the joint start races.

For Bö, who shot one penalty in the men's 15 kilometers, the world championship was the 20th of his career. Bö, who won three World Championship golds in Nove Mesto, follows his compatriot Ole-Einar Björndalen 20 world championship records.

35 years old from Latvia Andrejs Rastorgujevs culminated his long career in World Championship silver. French Quentin Fillon Maillet was third.

France's three-time world champion Braisaz-Bouchet, who dominated the women's World Cup distances, left second-placed Italy with 12.5 kilometers to go Lisa Vittozzi more than half a minute. The third was France Lou Jeanmonnot.

There were no Finns participating in the joint start races in Nove Mesto.