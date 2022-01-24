Biathlon Jänkä, chosen for Beijing, is a Finnish athlete who has received a positive test result from biathletes

According to the Biathlon Association, Jänkä is asymptomatic and competed and practiced normally before getting a positive corona result.

To the Olympic team designated on Monday Erika Jänkä is one of the Finnish athletes in biathlon who has received a positive test result in the corona test.

The International Biathlon Association (IBU) said on Sunday that one Finnish biathlete had a positive test result. The Finnish Biathlon Association confirmed the athlete’s name in a press release on Monday.

“The Finnish team has followed the strict corona guidelines carefully, which was a nasty surprise,” the association said.

Jängä’s test result appeared in PCR testing in Anterselva, Italy before the Olympics. According to the Biathlon Association, Jänkä is asymptomatic and competed and practiced normally before getting the result. He has been isolated in Italy.

Finnish team doctor Katja Mjösundin according to the athlete’s return to training and competition after quarantine is considered on an individual basis. The health of other members of the team is closely monitored.