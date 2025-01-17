When it comes to the shooting range, biathlon becomes a game of millimeters. Details can be crucial – and that was the case this time: Franziska Preuß had just stepped onto the mat for the second time, for the standing shooting in the individual race in Ruhpolding. She pulled the trigger – and triggered a disappointed murmur from the audience. Preuß had missed the first target in her home race, thus missing out on victory, and had an explanation after the race: the stadium announcer.