Wherever she walked and stood, she was welcomed and accompanied by “Franzi, Franzi” choirs. Franziska Preuß will remember the biathlon days in Ruhpolding 2025 as a festival, the second place in the individual and the victory in the relay, which she Finished as the last runner, the 31-year-old followed this up with second place in the mass start at her home World Cup. On Sunday, the Swede Elvira Öberg won ahead of Preuß and Jeanne Richard from France. “It was tough, I had to grit my teeth,” said Preuß on the ARD microphone after the race. “But the audience shouts you forward so well that you can’t help it.”

Preuß hit 19 of 20 shots and extended her lead in the overall standings to second-placed Frenchwoman Lou Jeanmonnot, who missed two targets in the last standing stage. Preuß has 749 points, Jeanmonnot 607. In the fight for the men’s yellow bib, Johannes Thingnes Bö had previously beaten back. In the men’s mass start, the Norwegian showed that with a view to the World Championships starting in four weeks, he will be a force to be reckoned with until the final in Oslo after his retirement announcement. The 31-year-old came third behind his closest competitor Sturla Holm Laegreid, also from Norway; Bö defended his overall lead, with the two still separated by 38 points. It was Bö’s 136th podium finish, plus 44 in the relay. The Italian Tommaso Giacomel won.

The day before, the atmosphere in the Chiemgau Arena had reached its peak when Stefanie Scherer, Selina Grotian, Sophie Schneider and Preuß won the women’s relay race in front of 20,500 fans. After the planned runners Julia Tannheimer and Vanessa Voigt had to leave due to illness, this success came as a bit of a surprise. The DSV quartet only managed a total of four spares – and so the pursuers from Norway and France had no chance.