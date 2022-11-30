Biathlon | “I thought I could turn around and quit” – Mari Eder still decided to continue

Mari Eder (nee Laukkanen) starts his 13th season in the Biathlon World Cup on Wednesday.

At the end of last season, Eder said in Kontiolahti that he will tell about continuing his career by Midsummer at the latest.

Midsummer came and went, but Eder remained silent. The announcement of the decision took until the fall: the competition will continue for at least a year.

Eder maintained his fitness in the summer as well, although he didn’t shout about it.

“I left myself the possibility that the decision to continue would be delayed. I thought I could turn around and quit. It’s a pity that such a feeling did not come. I’m interested in competing. There is still fire for it,” Eder tells HS before the start of the season.

On Wednesday, Eder will wear the number tag again when Kontiolahti has the opening of the Women’s World Cup, a normal distance of 15 kilometers.

Eder says he is most looking forward to the women’s relay on Thursday.

“We have five good women lined up. For once, four healthy athletes will be included in the message.”

The other Finns competing with Eder in Kontiolahti are Erika Jänkä, Nastassia Kinnunen, Venla Lehtonen and Suvi Minkkinen.

Hard Eder says that he started training early in the summer.

“Certain things have to be started if you want to compete at a good level. Whatever the decision is. I had a conversation with myself about what tastes good. You can’t go to the Games with half lights, when you can’t even get by with full lights,” Eder says and laughs.

“There were many reasons for the decision, and I don’t want to talk about everything. Even with me there can be such things.”

Eder’s intention was to start the season in the Ibu Cup, which is the second level series below the World Cup. However, the opening of the Ibu Cup was postponed.

“ “It would be really nice to say that you’ve only been drinking whiskey and jumping rope all summer.”

Instead of the Ibu Cup, Eder competed on November 20 in Taivalkoski, where he came from Kerttu Niskanen after second place in the 10 km free unarmed skiing. Eder lost to Niskanen by 19 seconds.

“It would be really nice to say that you’ve only been drinking whiskey and jumping rope all summer. That oxygen doesn’t catch on with such a good feeling”, Eder said to Yle after his skiing.

Does the Taivalkoski ski race really tell something about Eder’s condition?

“It says that I have trusted how professionally I have been able to train. I wouldn’t have started this season if I wasn’t in shape.”

In summer Eder’s name was not found in the Ministry of Education and Culture’s list of Winter Sports Athlete Grant recipients. The reason was simple: Eder did not apply for a grant.

“I’ve had it for years, and I’m grateful for it.”

Eder and his spouse Benjamin Eder have founded a company that sells and imports sports equipment in Austria. It has one employee.

Benjamin Eder works part-time behind the Czech biathlon team. The work mainly involves equipment maintenance. He will not travel with the team in the World Cup.

“The man can stay at home while I travel the world.”

International according to the statistics of the Biathlon Union (Ibu), Eder has participated in 325 World Cup competitions.

In the spring of 2017, he won the sprint and the pursuit at the end of the season at Holmenkollen. In March 2014, he was in a sprint Kaisa Mäkäräinen after another one in Kontiolahti.

Eder’s shooting accuracy was 75 percent last season. Compared to the last times, the skiing speed had dropped by three percent in a year.

“There is nothing new in shooting accuracy. It has been at that level for the last ten years. I know I won’t be able to get it to 90% in more than a few individual races. That would be good too.”

Eder says that he practiced a lot of breathing under heavy stress. It is absolutely essential that five boards fall horizontally and vertically.

“At least the oxygen uptake capacity is on point. In Yle’s pre-interview, I spoke as a monologue without breathingbut I only got to say half of what I wanted to say,” Eder sculpts.

“ “It is difficult for me to be a responsible athlete in the team. Tero [Seppälä] is the leading shooting athlete in Finland.”

Eder’s the continuation means a lot to Finnish biathlon, especially after Mäkäräinen ended his career in Kontiolahti in corona spring 2020.

Eder downplays his own importance to the sport.

“I don’t know if it is of great importance for the sport that I continue. It is difficult for me to be a responsible athlete in the team. Tero is the leading shooter in Finland,” says Eder.

Terolla Eder gestured Tero Seppäläwhose season in the World Cup started on Tuesday with the men’s 20 km normal distance race.

The other athletes of the men’s national team are Tuomas Harjula, Olli Hiidensalo, Heikki Laitinen and Jaakko Ranta.

Judging by last season’s team success, it is the best of Finnish biathletes in the entire 2000s. As a result, both women and men have five athlete places at the opening of the World Cup instead of the previous four places.

New Norwegian head coach Erik Kulstad says that the Finns will go into the season in the role of a challenger.

The biathlon world cup women’s 20 km race starts on Wednesday at 14:15 in Kontiolahti. TV2 shows the race.