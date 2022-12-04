Biathlon | Hiidensalo lost his position in the pursuit, Seppälä collapsed in the shooting

Hiidensalo was encouraged by Kontiolahti World Cup points from all trips.

Finnish men the opening round of the Biathlon World Cup ended on Sunday in Kontiolahti in a gloomy atmosphere. Olli Hiidensalo 27th place with four penalties in the pursuit was the best that was offered in the natural snowy conditions of North Karelia.

Hiidensalo started the 12.5-kilometer race after the speed race in 33rd place, 1.50 from the top, so the top positions were no longer shared. So he was in a relatively good mood at the finish line of the chase.

If there had been problems with the ski equipment during the previous day’s sprint, on Sunday the boots were running, and the man on them had the will to go.

“Skiing and skiing felt good, it was completely different from the day before. They say I was the fastest in skiing in the last lap”, Hiidensalo said.

He was 16th in the ski races of the entire distance, a good 51 seconds the fastest, winning the pursuit with three penalty shots from Norway Johannes Bötä slower.

His shooting performance Hiidensalo did not praise. There was a fine from the first lying position, two from the second, and one from the first upright position.

“The penalties for prone shooting were my own mistake. Both berths had problems. There was less wind at the first shooting site than before the competition during target shots. I took a couple of clicks to correct, and I had to correct again”, Hiidensalo recalled.

“The uprights came out well. If the prone shooting had gone better, it would have been easier at the end,” he added.

Hiidensalo’s cup start has been great compared to the previous season. In the individual competitions, Kontiolahti took the 11th, 33rd and 27th places during the week, sixth place after a strong anchor section in the relay.

Last year in Östersund, Sweden, he was 68th in the normal race and 53rd in the speed race at the opening event of the World Cup. Now the cup points account was accumulated in all three personal trips.

“Cup points taste good. I don’t remember ever getting to them in three races in a row before. The work has progressed in the national team, the work has become more professional”, described Hiidensalo.

His and the rest of the biathlon caravan’s World Cup tour continues later this year in Hochfilzen, Austria (December 5-11) and Annecy-Le Grand Bornand, France (December 12-18).

Finland to the number one cannon of the last seasons To Tero Seppälä Kontiolahti’s cup opening gave plenty of food for thought. Seppälä, who finished 12th in the World Cup last season, had 35–31–51 in Kontiolahti’s three individual competitions.

In the chase, he fell from 31st place at the start to 51st. The flop was complete when four shots passed from the first berth. Two more fines came from the first vertical position.

Seppälä shot his hutikut down in the opening layup, in the direction of 8 o’clock. He had made the required sight moves, which for some reason did not show up on the shooting board.

“The first taste is a little puzzle. The head coach too [Erik Kulstad] later came to say that I made the transfers in the right direction”, Seppälä was amazed.

It is possible that his gun has had a technical fault during shooting, and therefore it has not “obeyed” the shooter’s commands.

“It is possible that the gun has crashed at some point in the race, and it has had an effect,” Seppälä guessed.

In vertical shooting, he has had a challenge before this early season.

“Stability is not the certainty of last season.”

Shoot more Seppälä is occupied with skiing, which he has usually been able to rely on in his competitive performance. In the pursuit of Kontiolahti, Seppälä was only 48th in the track times.

“Especially on the easy sections of skiing, I stumble, on the more difficult ones I can pedal”, he described.

After completing his studies, Seppälä gets used to the everyday life of a professional athlete. The second-generation biathlete can’t get excited about the World Cup’s tough points.

“I wouldn’t worry about shooting, but if I want to be at the top, my skiing needs to improve,” he declared.