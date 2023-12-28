Biathlon | Hanna Öberg spent Christmas in the basement – accompanied by a dog

The biathlon Olympic champion's Christmas did not go as planned.

Swedish biathlon star Hanna Öberg28, had a very special Christmas: he was isolated in the basement – and still is.

He talked about his harsh Christmas experience on the Vinterpasset podcast.

Öberg's parents drove about seven hours to spend Christmas together with their children Hanna and biathlon sister Elvira's with, but the plans went awry when Hanna got sick.

The Olympic winner and world champion spent Christmas in his basement with his parents' dogs.

In skiing circles, infection is avoided by all possible means. Because Hanna Öberg's Elvira sister and spouse Martin Ponisula are also professional athletes, Hanna had to isolate herself.

“Martin brought me food at the top of the stairs,” Öberg said Aftonbladet by.

However, the doors were not all the time between the rest of the family and Hanna Öberg.

“We ate in different places, but later saw each other outside. Elvira made saffron mousse and we exchanged gifts”.

Now Öberg is excited for the World Cup competitions. The races continue next week in Germany.

“I'm not really in bad shape, I just have a cold. The symptoms are not serious, but they just don't go away. Right now I'm not in the condition to compete. I'm starting to get quite frustrated,” Öberg stated.