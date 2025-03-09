In the superior victory of France in front of world champion Norway and Ukraine, the DSV quartet was 2: 57.1 minutes behind after 4 x 7.5 kilometers. In the end, in difficult wind conditions, there were also ten followers in addition to the penalty rounds. With this, the French, who only needed four extrapatrons, won all five World Cup relay races. The DSV ski hunters won a podium in the five relay races. In January they became third in Ruhpolding. At the World Cup in Lenzerheide, they had a little surprisingly rewarded with bronze. Zobel put his first four shots next to it in the standing attack, but then used his three reliefs, but had to go into the penalty round. He handed over to Nawrath as 15th. The Bayer brought the team forward to sixth place, but when changing there was a mishap when the skiing of the two Germans got caught and boldly fell.

And the 33-year-old got it worse: Standing in third place, he shot all five cartridges next to it and one of the subsequent loaders, so he had to run 450 extra. “The wind came to the left from right and I wobbled. That was very bad, ”said Kühn in the ARD. Horn then even intervened again in the fight for third place thanks to the mistakes of the others, but then had to give up. In the previous races, the protégés of the new national coach Tobias Reiter had disappointed with two 19th place by Strelow in sprint and horn in the persecution.