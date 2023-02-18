Saturday, February 18, 2023
Biathlon | France to victory in biathlon men’s World Cup relay – Finland tenth

February 18, 2023
The Finnish men’s relay team lost five minutes to the top at the Biathlon World Championships.

Germany’s Quentin of France won the men’s relay of the Biathlon World Cup in Oberhof Fillon Maillet’s for a good performance in the last leg. France took the World Cup gold with a difference of 38.8 seconds to Norway, whose superstar Johannes Thingnes Bö thus losing the seams to a whopping seven golds from Oberhof. Bö had won all five previous races at the MM-Oberhof, tomorrow he wants one more in the joint start race on the final day of the Games.

Sweden took the bronze ahead of the Czech Republic, who led the race going into the final leg, but lost the medal due to poor shooting in the anchor leg.

Finland’s team Jaakko Ranta, Tuomas Harjula, Tero Seppälä and Olli Hiidensalo ranked tenth. Finland’s balance was three fines and seven spare cartridges, and the gap to the top accumulated a good five minutes.

