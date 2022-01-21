Biathlon Finnish female shooters show their potential in Italy – two rankings in the top 20

Nastassia Kinnunen, who reached her best of the season: I am very happy with the shooting side.

Finland women biathletes demonstrated their potential on Friday at the World Biathlon Cup in Italy. Mari Ederin 13: s and Nastassia Kinnusen 18th place were eligible performances on Anterselva’s normal trip, but there was room for improvement.

Eder fired zeros from three locations over a 15-mile run, but three passes from the first standings meant a three-minute fine and a drop from the scoring spaces.

If Eder had shot one hud less, he would have been sixth.

“The end result was quite good. Yes, I was going to ruin my own race in the second round, I set out to get a good pee seat in front, and I was going to ski myself under my feet. That is certainly one of the reasons why the first stand was difficult, ”Eder said in a statement.

Eder’s season has been far more promising than the overall cup season that went downhill overall.

Eder was 15th in skiing in Anterselva at an altitude of 1,600 meters.

“I didn’t mind making my own race skiing. It would be important here, especially for the shootings, to keep the pace steady and planned. It left me with room for improvement and as a whole I was left with a bit of a tooth cavity. ”

The victory went to France Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, of which Eder was more than three and a half minutes away.

Of the three women’s teams, Kinnunen from Belarus, who competes in the Finnish national team for the second season, offered the most cause for joy. He got a pretty pot for World Cup points instead of 18th.

By far the best finish of the season would be with zero shooting in the first three places. In the second stand, one shot escaped.

“I’m very happy with the shooting side, it was important to succeed. It was also my goal and strategy for today, ”Kinnunen commented.

Olympic Committee basic criterion When choosing a Beijing race team, there is a chance to place in the top 16 in a personal race. Kinnunen is there.

Finland’s third competitor Erika Jänkä was on his way to the cup points before the last firing point, but the two bosses from the second stand dropped 72 for final disposal.

Sure shooting condition through the season threatened Suvi Minkkinen did not participate in Friday’s competition.