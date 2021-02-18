Biathlon Finland’s stewards of the World Cup couple’s message: “Yes, it will be silent”

France took the championship before Norway.

Finland The boom in the World Biathlon Championships in Pokljuka was continued on Thursday, when it was the turn of Paris.

Jaakko Ranta and Mari Eder remained 25th in the 28-team race, after performing worst at the shooting range of all the teams that came to the finish line.

The beach fired one fine and used nine spare cartridges, Eder’s balance was 1 + 7. The difference was four minutes and 18 seconds for France, which won the race, and only Poland, Moldova and Croatia, overtaken in the round, were behind Finland in the results list.

“The bench race of the day culminated in the bench work there. There was no getting the best out of it, I had to spend too much money. The shots were half a bullet outside, it was really close that there would have been less, ”Ranta said in a press release about his opening race at the World Championships.

Eder was difficult especially in sleeping places (1 + 5).

“I was very unsure when I was asked for this when I wasn’t happy with the rhythm of the sleep shooting. While in personal competitions it has been able to be a challenge in terms of hits, in such hard rhythmic shooting I still have the capacity to hold it in fast shooting better than lying down, ”Eder reflected in the press release.

“When you start pushing that sleep a little more, you feel like stress and pressure are easily coming into that series. And of course it will be quiet, of course. ”

Exciting the championship was settled in the final after the French Julia Simon ran away from Norway, who had already won three golds in the competition Tiril from Eckhoff. In the goal, the difference was in Simon’s favor by 2.8 seconds. The bronze team Sweden lost to the winner by 22.6 seconds.

“We both had a great ski race. We are very good at going down, ”Simon became a champion as a couple Antonin Guigonnat smiled at the International Biathlon Federation IBU pages.

“After the last shooting, I tried to stay aboard the Tiril. On the last ascent, I did really well, and I started attacking the first to fall. A great day for me and us, ”happy Simon added.